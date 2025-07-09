Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on US-35

By WHIO Staff

GREENE COUNTY — At least one person is hurt after a crash involving a motorcycle in Greene County Tuesday night, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

The crash occurred on US-35 West at Trebein Road, near Xenia, before 10:40 p.m.

The dispatcher said medics took the motorcyclist to an area hospital, but it is unclear how serious their injuries are.

OHGO shows that US-35 Westbound at Trebein Road is shut down.

Additional information was not immediately available.

