Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on US-35

GREENE COUNTY — At least one person is hurt after a crash involving a motorcycle in Greene County Tuesday night, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.
The crash occurred on US-35 West at Trebein Road, near Xenia, before 10:40 p.m.
The dispatcher said medics took the motorcyclist to an area hospital, but it is unclear how serious their injuries are.
OHGO shows that US-35 Westbound at Trebein Road is shut down.
Additional information was not immediately available.
