Motorcyclist hospitalized after swerving out of way of deer in roadway

Motorcyclist hospitalized after swerving out of way of deer in roadway Stock photo of a deer. (Gary Chalker/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — A motorcyclist in Darke County was hospitalized after swerving out of the way of a deer that had run into the roadway early Sunday morning.

Around 3:10 a.m. Sunday, deputies and medics were dispatched to the 8300 block of Hillgrove-Southern Road on reports of a crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a gray Honda Shadow Motorcycle, driven by 35-year-old Joshua Baker of Ansonia, was traveling south on Hillgrove-Southern Road.

Baker told deputies a deer ran into the roadway in front of him. He then swerved to avoid the deer and lost control of the motorcycle.

CareFlight responded to the scene and flew Baker to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

