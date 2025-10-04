Motorcyclist injured after crash on Interstate 75

I-75 Motorcycle Crash (Hunter Thiede/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County Saturday afternoon.

News Center 7 crews saw the crash happen on I-75 South near mile marker 44 around 12:30 p.m.

Medics took at least one person to an area hospital, but it is unclear how serious their injuries are, News Center 7 crews on scene said.

It is unclear how the crash happened.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to learn more.

