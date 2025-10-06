Motorcyclist killed in central Ohio crash

By WHIO Staff

FAYETTE COUNTY — A motorcyclist was killed in a central Ohio crash Sunday evening.

Around 7:06 p.m. Sunday, troopers with the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched to Good Hope New Holland Road north of White Road in Fayette County on reports of a crash.

The preliminary investigation shows a 2003 Harley Davidson Road King, operated by 62-year-old John Landman of Washington Court House, was traveling southwest on Good Hope New Holland Road.

The motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the right side of the roadway, and struck a utility pole.

Landmad was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

