Motorcyclist seriously injured after being ejected in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A man suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Darke County on Sunday.

Deputies and medics responded at 2:40 p.m. to the 800 block of Billman Road on reports of a motorcycle crash, according to a Darke County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

The motorcyclist has been identified as Brian Cole, 56, from New Madison.

An initial investigation showed that he drove a 1997 Suzuki south on Billman Road.

He failed to maintain control of his motorcycle, going off the left side of the road and being ejected from the bike, the sheriff’s office stated.

Cole was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

CareFlight transported him to the Miami Valley with suspected serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

