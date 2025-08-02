Motorcyclist seriously injured after being struck by semi in Ohio neighborhood

Motorcyclist seriously injured after being struck by semi in Ohio neighborhood FILE PHOTO. (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a semi truck on Friday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., officers with the Columbus Division of Police were dispatched to the intersection of Norton Road and Crosswind Drive in the Georgesville neighborhood on initial reports of a person hit by a vehicle, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

The motorcyclist was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical and “life-threatening” condition.

The driver of the semi stayed on scene, WBNS-10 TV reported.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

