Motorcyclist seriously injured after being struck by semi in Ohio neighborhood

COLUMBUS — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a semi truck on Friday night.
Around 9:45 p.m., officers with the Columbus Division of Police were dispatched to the intersection of Norton Road and Crosswind Drive in the Georgesville neighborhood on initial reports of a person hit by a vehicle, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.
The motorcyclist was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical and “life-threatening” condition.
The driver of the semi stayed on scene, WBNS-10 TV reported.
It’s unclear what led up to the crash at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
