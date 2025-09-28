Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Clark County

FILE PHOTO: A man was hit by an out-of-control car as he cleaned his truck's windshield at a Nebraska gas station.

SPRINGFIELD — A motorcyclist was hospitalized with suspected serious injuries after a crash in Clark County on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash occurred at the intersection of Main Street and Florence Avenue around 2:30 p.m., according to a Springfield police crash report.

TRENDING STORIES:

A preliminary investigation found that a 39-year-old Springfield man was driving a motorcycle westbound on E Main Street when the crash happened.

A 39-year-old South Charleston woman driving a Toyota Camry tried to turn left onto Florence Avenue and hit the oncoming motorcycle, according to the report.

The report indicates that the woman failed to yield the right of way; however, no citation was issued.

The man was thrown from the motorcycle and CareFlight took him to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group