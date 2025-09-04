Motorcyclist seriously injured in area crash

Police Lights (Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

RICHMOND — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash in Richmond on Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The two-car crash happened at South 13th Street and South O Street around 8:50 a.m., according to the Richmond Police Department.

TRENDING STORIES:

A preliminary investigation found that the motorcyclist was heading south on South 13th Street when they hit an SUV that was heading east on South O Street.

The motorcyclist was transported to Reid Health and later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital due to the severity of their injuries, according to the police department.

They are currently listed in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV remained on scene and cooperated with investigators, the police department said.

No other serious injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the police department at (765) 983-7247.

This crash remains under investigation by the Richmond Police Department Crash Investigation Unit.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!