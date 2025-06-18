Moving road closures expected as over 400K pound ‘superload’ moves through area

GREENE COUNTY — Drivers can expect delays as a “superload” weighing over 400,000 pounds moves through part of the area today.

As previously reported by News Center 7, an electric transformer will be moved from the Fairborn Railroad site on E. Xenia Drive to the AES substation on Dayton Xenia Road.

The transformer weighs over 235,000 pounds.

The total weight of the loaded vehicle will be over 415,000 pounds, according to Fairborn Police.

The superload will be escorted along the following route:

West on E Xenia Dr. to E. Dayton Dr.

Southwest on E. Dayton Dr. to OH-444S (S. Central Ave./ Kauffman Ave.)

Southeast on OH-444S to W. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd.

South on W. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd. to Trebein Rd.

South Trebein Rd. to Dayton Xenia Rd.

Dayton Xenia Rd to the substation

Fairborn Police said on social media that this will be a moving road closure starting at 9 a.m. using the route above.

“Due to its height, it is anticipated that the load will take 3-4 hours to reach the AES site, weather and equipment permitting,” the department said.

The Greene County Engineer’s Office said this is the sixth transformer from the railroad going to the AES substation site. They expect three more transformers this summer.

Updates will be posted on the Greene County Engineer’s social media.

AES Superload Greene County (Greene County Engineers Office)

