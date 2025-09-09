Multi-county police chase ends in Xenia neighborhood; At least 1 person detained

By WHIO Staff

XENIA — A reported high-speed chase that started in a neighboring county ended in a Greene County neighborhood with at least one person detained by police.

The pursuit started in Fayette County before 4 p.m. and continued west on U.S. 35 through the eastern parts of Greene County, dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7. The chase came to an end in a neighborhood near the area of Maumee Drive and Bellbrook Avenue.

At least one person has been detained by police and deputies who responded to assist Fayette County officers, dispatchers said. It was not known how many people were detained in the investigation.

Additional details, including the original reason for the pursuit, were not available.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

