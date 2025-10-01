Multi-vehicle crash reported in Harrison Twp.

By WHIO Staff

HARRISON TWP. — A crash involving multiple vehicles was reported in Harrison Township on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of Philadelphia Drive and Turner Road.

News Center 7 has a crew at the scene. They report seeing five vehicles inside the area taped off by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

At least two vehicles involved can be seen with significant damage.

We’re working to learn if anyone was hurt and what caused the crash.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

