Multiple agencies investigating apparent murder-suicide in Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Police in three different counties are all working together to investigate an apparent murder-suicide that occurred in the Miami Valley over the weekend.

The investigation centers around two bodies that were found in West Milton early Saturday morning.

A West Milton police officer found the bodies of a man and a woman, who they believe to be married.

The West Milton police chief said that security camera video shows the man pull his car into the parking lot, get out, open the trunk, and then shoot himself.

The woman’s body was found in the trunk.

Hours later, police found a third body in Sugarcreek Township.

The Huber Heights Police Department confirmed that it was assisting West Milton Police, Sugarcreek Township Police, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation in a joint investigation.

They told us that one or more of the people who died lived in Huber Heights.

We will continue following this story.

