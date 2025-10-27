Multiple agencies investigating apparent murder-suicide in Miami Valley

West Milton Investigation (Steve Mehaffie/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Police in three different counties are all working together to investigate an apparent murder-suicide that occurred in the Miami Valley over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins will break down what we know about the ongoing investigation LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation centers around two bodies that were found in West Milton early Saturday morning.

A West Milton police officer found the bodies of a man and a woman, who they believe to be married.

The West Milton police chief said that security camera video shows the man pull his car into the parking lot, get out, open the trunk, and then shoot himself.

The woman’s body was found in the trunk.

Hours later, police found a third body in Sugarcreek Township.

The Huber Heights Police Department confirmed that it was assisting West Milton Police, Sugarcreek Township Police, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation in a joint investigation.

They told us that one or more of the people who died lived in Huber Heights.

We will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!