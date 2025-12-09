Multiple agencies respond to barn fire in Jefferson Township

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Multiple agencies responded to a barn fire in Jefferson Township early Tuesday morning.

Just after 6 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 7400 block of Germantown Pike on reports of a barn fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Crews are on scene working to put out the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Several agencies have responded as mutual aid due to a lack of hydrants in the area, according to the sergeant.

This is a developing story.

