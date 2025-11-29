Multiple agencies respond to barn fire in Miami County

A fire engine can be seen in this undated photo.

MIAMI COUNTY — Multiple fire departments responded to a barn fire in Miami County on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Bethel Township firefighters responded after 10 a.m. to the 6800 block of State Route 202 on reports of a structure, according to a Miami County dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatcher also told News Center 7 that there are vehicles and campers inside the barn.

Multiple agencies are providing mutual aid.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group