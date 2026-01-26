Multiple animals killed after Ohio barn fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Several animals were killed in a barn fire at an Ohio farm on Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 4:35 a.m., crews were dispatched to K&K Farms located in the 6600 block of West Broad Street in Franklin County on reports of a fire, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Lindsey Kennedy, the daughter of the owner’s daughter, told WBNS-10 TV that multiple horses, chickens, and goats were killed in the fire.

No one was inside the barn when the fire started.

Kennedy added that people store their animals at the barn, WBNS-10 TV reported.

While the official cause of the fire is under investigation, Kennedy told WBNS-10 TV that the chickens had heat lamps, and they may have been the potential cause of the blaze.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group