Multiple businesses, organizations damaged in Dayton vandalism spree; police make arrest

Downtown Dayton Window Damage
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — At least six businesses and organizations in downtown Dayton were damaged in a vandalism spree on Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell is speaking with police to gather more information about the vandalism. He’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The businesses and organizations impacted were all near the intersection of W. First Street and N. Ludlow Street, police confirmed to News Center 7.

At least three businesses in the Talbott Tower were damaged in the incident. News Center 7 has also learned that Rabbit Hole Books was also a victim of the vandalism.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton Police confirmed to News Center 7 that they made an arrest in the case, but would not immediately confirm that person’s identity.

Online jail records show that Dayton Police arrested 60-year-old Mark Arden at 111 W. First Street on Tuesday morning. The address is that of Teardrops Steakhouse, which was one of the businesses impacted by the vandalism.

Arden was booked on suspicion of vandalism, according to Montgomery County Jail records.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!