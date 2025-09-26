Multiple medics respond to serious crash at busy Dayton intersection

DAYTON — Multiple medics responded to a serious crash at a local intersection early Friday morning.

Dayton officers were dispatched at around 12:05 a.m. to S. Smithville Road and E. Third Street on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

He also said a driver was trapped and “not breathing,” as officers arrived at the scene.

“I have one not breathing,” the caller said. “I can’t do CPR on him. He’s too trapped!”

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department to learn how many people were hurt and what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

