Multiple people trapped, homes damaged after suspected tornado hits Darke Co.

Greenville (iWitness7)

By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — Emergency crews in Darke County responded to multiple reports of people trapped and damage across the county Thursday.

At around 8:34 p.m., the Darke County Sheriff’s Office started getting reports of structural damage to trailers, homes, and other structures, according to a media release.

Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker said the damage appeared to follow a path across the county from west to east from Union City to Bradford.

Crews were called to reports of people trapped and at least two people have been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no reported deaths at this time, Whittaker said.

Multiple homes and structures were damaged on SR-571, Cox Road, Fox Road, Horatio Harris Creek Road, and State Route 49.

Some roads in the impacted area have been closed and will be patrolled throughout the night by deputies.

Darke County crews are planning a damage assessment in the morning during daylight hours.

Whittaker advised people to stay out of the area for their own safety.


