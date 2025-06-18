Multiple pets dead after ‘difficult’ fire in Springfield

S Limestone Fire (Springfield Fire Division)
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — Multiple pets died in a fire in Springfield on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Springfield firefighters were called to a house fire in the 1200 block of South Limestone Street.

The fire was well advanced when crews arrived, and “extreme” hoarding conditions made getting to the fire difficult, according to a post by the fire division on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

Firefighters added that they also battled the extreme heat and humidity.

It took firefighters several hours to get the fire under control.

While the people who lived in the home were able to escape, multiple pets died in the fire.

No firefighters were hurt.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!