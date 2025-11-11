Multiple vehicles broken into overnight in local neighborhood

BEAVERCREEK — Multiple vehicles were broken into in a local neighborhood overnight.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Multiple unlocked vehicles between East Patterson and Shakertown roads were broken into early Monday, according to Beavercreek police.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police posted a video of someone attempting to open the door of a vehicle.

They asked anyone who could identify the people in the video or have surveillance video from overnight to contact the police at 937-426-1225.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group