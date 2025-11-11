Multiple vehicles broken into overnight in local neighborhood

By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Multiple vehicles were broken into in a local neighborhood overnight.

Multiple unlocked vehicles between East Patterson and Shakertown roads were broken into early Monday, according to Beavercreek police.

Police posted a video of someone attempting to open the door of a vehicle.

They asked anyone who could identify the people in the video or have surveillance video from overnight to contact the police at 937-426-1225.

