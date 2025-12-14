Multiple vehicles, including 2 semis, tow truck involved in crash on I-70; Interstate shutdown

CLARK COUNTY — Multiple vehicles, including two semis and a tow truck, were involved in a crash on Interstate 70 westbound early Sunday morning.
Around 2:04 a.m., crews were dispatched to I-70 Westbound near State Route 4 and State Route 235 on reports of a multi-vehicle crash, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Dispatcher.
The crash reportedly involved a tow truck, a sedan, and two commercial vehicles.
All occupants of the vehicles are reporting no injuries at this time, according to the dispatcher.
All lanes of I-70 Westbound are shut down at this time.
News Center 7 will continue to update this story.
