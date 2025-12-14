Multiple vehicles, including 2 semis, tow truck involved in crash on I-70; Interstate shutdown

Multiple vehicles including 2 semis, tow truck involved in crash on I-70; Interstate shutdown (Cox Media Group Ohio/archives)
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — Multiple vehicles, including two semis and a tow truck, were involved in a crash on Interstate 70 westbound early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 2:04 a.m., crews were dispatched to I-70 Westbound near State Route 4 and State Route 235 on reports of a multi-vehicle crash, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

The crash reportedly involved a tow truck, a sedan, and two commercial vehicles.

All occupants of the vehicles are reporting no injuries at this time, according to the dispatcher.

All lanes of I-70 Westbound are shut down at this time.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!