Murder suspect, convicted sex offender arrested

CINCINNATI — A murder suspect and convicted sex offender was arrested by area authorities on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free HIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Agents with FBI Cincinnati announced that William Noe Cuellar Montufa, of Guatemala, has been arrested.

TRENDING STORIES:

Cuellar has been convicted of two previous sex crimes and is wanted for murder in Guatemala, according to FBI Cincinnati.

He has also previously been removed from the United States.

HSI Cincinnati, the U.S. Marshals Service and agents from the Homeland Security Task Force helped with this arrest.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group