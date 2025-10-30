Murder suspect, convicted sex offender arrested

William Noe Cuellar Montufa arrested (Courtesy of FBI Cincinnati)
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — A murder suspect and convicted sex offender was arrested by area authorities on Wednesday.

Agents with FBI Cincinnati announced that William Noe Cuellar Montufa, of Guatemala, has been arrested.

Cuellar has been convicted of two previous sex crimes and is wanted for murder in Guatemala, according to FBI Cincinnati.

He has also previously been removed from the United States.

HSI Cincinnati, the U.S. Marshals Service and agents from the Homeland Security Task Force helped with this arrest.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

