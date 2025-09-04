Naked man covered in mud reportedly steals a bystander’s vehicle

KETTERING — Kettering Police said a naked man is in custody after he stole a vehicle and fled the scene.

According to officials, Kettering Police received numerous calls about a naked man, who was covered in mud, running in and out of traffic near Dorothy Lane and Far Hills Avenue.

According to police, one of the callers stopped to help the man, who then stole her vehicle and fled westbound on Dorothy Lane. Police said undercover officers spotted the vehicle and followed it until marked units caught up.

Officers then safely struck the vehicle and took Branden Reed, 36, into custody on charges of grand theft.

