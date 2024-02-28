National Weather Service to survey multiple areas of storm damage along I-70 corridor

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE: @ 10:56 a.m.

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Licking County early Wednesday morning. The tornado occurred in Jersey.

We will continue providing updates on the survey throughout the day.

INITIAL REPORT:

The National Weather Service will conduct damage surveys after severe thunderstorms rolled through the area early Wednesday morning.

There is reported storm damage in multiple areas of damage along the Interstate 70 corridor from Dayton to Columbus.

News Center 7 has reported storm damage along multiple areas of Clark and Montgomery counties.

Several roads are closed across the Miami Valley.

The Clark Emergency Management Agency has received multiple reports of collapsed buildings and is asking for people to stay away from the area of Mitchell Road, Crabill Road, and Ridge Road in Springfield Township.

Multiple homes are damaged along Ridge Road in Clark County, according to a video submitted by a viewer.

Riverside Police confirmed to News Center 7 that there is storm damage at the Airway Shopping Center.

The Butler Township Police Department says Little York Road is closed between Dog Leg Road and Peters Pike due to downed power lines.

The National Weather Service says a final assessment will include results of the surveys expected to be completed in the coming days.

News Center 7 will provide on continuous updates on storm damage throughout the day.

