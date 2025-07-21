National Weather Service team to survey storm damage in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — The National Weather Service (NWS) will conduct storm damage surveys today.

Teams will be surveying areas near Springfield that were damaged by the severe weather on Saturday.

News Center 7 previously reported that the hardest-hit areas were north of Moorefield Road, between W. Ridgewood and E. Ridgewood Roads.

