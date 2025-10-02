Natural gas line struck in Beavercreek; road closure, evacuations reported

Road closed sign (Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — A road in Beavercreek is currently closed after a gas line was hit.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The natural gas line was hit on N. Fairfield Road around 11:20 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Beavercreek Police dispatcher confirmed N. Fairfield Road is closed between Shakertown Road and Cedarwood Lane while crews respond.

A dispatcher confirmed crews are evacuating the area while they work to repair the line.

CenterPoint Energy is on the scene.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!