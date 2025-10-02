Natural gas line struck in Beavercreek; road closure, evacuations reported

BEAVERCREEK — A road in Beavercreek is currently closed after a gas line was hit.

The natural gas line was hit on N. Fairfield Road around 11:20 a.m.

A Beavercreek Police dispatcher confirmed N. Fairfield Road is closed between Shakertown Road and Cedarwood Lane while crews respond.

A dispatcher confirmed crews are evacuating the area while they work to repair the line.

CenterPoint Energy is on the scene.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

