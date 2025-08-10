Nearly 40 Kilograms of Fentanyl, other drugs seized from major drug trafficking organization

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Several kilograms of fentanyl and other drugs were seized by law enforcement from a major drug trafficking organization in Montgomery County.

The FBI Cincinnati Bureau worked with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Range Task Force to bust a major drug trafficking operation, according to a post on X.

Law enforcement officers seized 38 kilograms of fentanyl, other drugs, guns, and cash during the investigation.

Additional details were not available.

“We continue to target violent criminals and those pushing dangerous drugs into our communities,” the post read.

