Nearly 50 dogs rescued from ‘extremely poor,’ ‘unsafe conditions’ in local home

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton said it pulled them out of abusive and unsafe conditions.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Almost 50 dogs are now in new, loving, and safe foster homes.

The dogs were rescued from a house in New Lebanon on Monday.

“It’s really not an environment suitable for humans or animals,” Brian Weltge, Humane Society of Greater Dayton President, said.

The Humane Society said they initially received reports of a possible dog hoarding situation at a house on West Main Street.

“Some people start off with good intentions. And it can get out of hand quickly if animals aren’t spayed or neutered and cared for properly. And I think that was going on here. An older gentleman trying to care for that many animals, you can’t do that,” Weltge said.

The dogs’ crates have feces and urine in them, creating a strong odor of ammonia throughout the home.

The 46 dogs were also suffering from overgrown nails, flea infestations, and malnourishment.

“And allow him to get back into the swing of things and clean his house,” Weltge said.

After the rescue, the pups got medical attention at the Humane Society.

The president said large rescue missions like this are critical for animal welfare.

But now, these pups need safe, loving homes, and the community stepped up.

“The good news is they were seen by our veterinary team and given the things they need. Now they’re in loving homes where they get lots of attention. And we can fatten them up a bit and find them a home for the holidays,” Weltge said.

Once the dogs recover in foster homes, they’ll be ready to meet their forever families.

