Nearly half a pound of meth found during traffic stop on Ohio interstate

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — Nearly half a pound of meth was found during a traffic stop on an Ohio interstate.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media that deputies assigned to the Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement (P.A.C.E.) unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80 on Wednesday Sept. 3.

Deputies stopped a car, driven by 26-year-old Jaylen Davis of Detroit, Michigan, for minor misdemeanor traffic violations.

During the stop, deputies “observed several criminal indicators” and deployed a K-9, which alerted to the presence of narcotics.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a vacuum-sealed package containing approximately 223 grams of Methamphetamine.

Davis was taken into custody and is facing charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Possession of a Controlled Substance, both first-degree felonies.

“This arrest highlights the importance of our interdiction efforts and the dedication of our Deputies,” the post read. “Every time we take drugs like this off the highway, we prevent them from reaching our neighborhoods and harming our families.”

