Local school district officials looking to change amount people pay in property taxes

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A public hearing in Champaign County was cut short Tuesday night after a man had a medical emergency at the podium.

The Graham Local School Board is asking the county budget commission to change how it collects property taxes from people living in the district.

However, no decision was made as the hearing was postponed out of respect for the man who fell to the ground and those in attendance.

The meeting lasted a little more than an hour, and the school board presented its argument as to why it thinks the district needs more money to operate.

“Kids are coming with higher needs than they have ever. We need our general fund money; we desperately need our general fund money to educate kids. We need paraprofessionals that can help in the classroom, we can’t do that when our general fund money is being spent on buses (and) HVAC systems,” Karyl Strader, VP Graham Local School Board of Education, said.

