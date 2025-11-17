Negotiations end for Mercy Health and Humana Medicaid, Medicare Advantage patients

SPRINGFIELD — Mercy Health announced an end to negotiations with Humana, ensuring over 7,000 patients across Clark and Champaign counties will still have in-network coverage.

The agreement will take effect on Dec. 1 and will cover all Humana contracts for Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid health plans, according to a spokesperson.

News Center 7 previously reported that if an agreement was not reached by Dec. 1, then all physicians and care centers would be out of network with Humana.

“With this agreement, Humana patients can continue to rely on Mercy Health for uninterrupted access to their trusted providers and services. We deeply appreciate your patience and resilience, and we remain committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality care now and into the future,” said Adam Groshans, president of Mercy Health—Springfield.

Industry-wide, negotiations between hospitals and insurers have become more common, leaving patients caught in the middle.

Mercy Health aims to secure long-term partnerships with major insurers to minimize disruptions and maintain consistent care for patients.

