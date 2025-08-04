Neighbors speak out after spotting local house fire reportedly caused by yard work

A man said he nearly broke down his neighbor’s door after he saw smoke coming from their attic Sunday afternoon.

The fire occurred in the 400 block of Katy Lane in Englewood around 3 p.m.

Dominick Marshall said he was driving down Katy Lane when he noticed something off at his neighbor’s home.

“I look over and out of their attic vent, (and) I see smoke billowing out,” he said.

Marshall wasted no time.

“I fling myself out of my door, bolt there, call 911, get them the address. I start banging on the door to get the people out,” he said.

Marshall said he’s grown up in this neighborhood, so he’s known the family for years.

“They had no idea that there was a fire. They were, they were, they were almost mad that I was busting down their door on them,” he said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Clayton Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Henry said the homeowners were doing yard work and burning weeds when the fire spread to the house.

“They were trying to get rid of some weeds around the house, and unfortunately, it got up into the siding and then worked its way into the house,” Henry said.

The flames damaged parts of the garage, kitchen, attic and second story of the home.

Henry explained how homeowners can safely burn things on their property.

“Definitely recommend not burning anything up close to the house, for obvious reasons,” Henry said. “Safe distance is 25 to 50 feet away from any structure. Shouldn’t be any more than three by three, and it needs to be clean, dry wood.”

Marshall said it was nice to see everyone try to help out.

“It doesn’t matter if we don’t know you that well, because, like, there are people that I’ve never even met in this neighborhood or seen that were trying to help,” Marshall said.

Henry added that the family was displaced as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

