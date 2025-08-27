Neighbors voice concerns as construction begins on new housing development in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Neighbors are sharing their concerns as construction on a new housing development begins in Montgomery County.

Parkside Preserve in Washington Township will feature just about 275 apartments across 11 new buildings.

Construction crews broke ground on the project last week.

“Washington Township continues to be one of the fastest-growing communities in Ohio, and that trend shows no signs of slowing down. In 2024, several major residential developments were approved to help meet the high demand for housing,” township leaders said in the 2024 State of the Township.

They said they’re committed to “strategic growth that enhances our community’s character and quality of life.”

But community members told News Center 7 they aren’t happy about the growth.

“The Yankee Commons neighborhood was quite upset,” Lois Saad said.

Saad and Patti Hickey live just down the road from the new development.

Both women said they told township leaders they didn’t want the new development during open house meetings last year.

They are worried the extra traffic will cause problems for drivers in the area.

“Not changing any of the lights, the street, widening the streets, adding a lane, whatever it is, you know, it’s very dangerous,” Saad said.

