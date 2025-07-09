Neighbors worried after security cameras catch people shooting at Dayton home

DAYTON — Neighbors are concerned after their home security cameras caught people inside a car shooting at their neighbor’s home.

The shots were fired early Monday morning along Pinecrest Drive in Dayton.

Several neighbors said they think it’s important to keep an eye out for each other.

One person shared home security footage with News Center 7 from Monday just before 4:20 a.m.

It shows a SUV pulling up to her neighbor’s home, stopping and shooting at least 10 gunshots in the direction of the home and then driving away.

News Center 7 spoke with her on camera, but she wanted to stay anonymous.

“Because it’s for the safety of my family and I have kids, grandkids. And there’s just a lot of activity going on a couple doors down,” one neighbor said.

