‘Never going to forget;’ Family of Hershall Creachbaum exploring permanent memorial

Vigil for Hershall Creachbaum Jr (Taylor Robertson/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Family members said the memorial to a 7-year-old boy with autism may be changing soon.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke to family about how they want to honor Hershall Creachbaum. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Tributes began going up on the McClure Street Bridge almost immediately after Hershall Creachbaum’s remains were found a short distance away in July.

“We want to do something that shows we’re honoring him. We don’t want the community to forget,” Chasity Rollins said.

Rollins is Hershall’s cousin but calls herself his honorary aunt.

She and other family members met with Dayton city workers and other organizations about a potential shift in the McClure Street Bridge tribute.

This story will be updated.

