New age-progressed image released of Ohio man missing since 2004

CLEVELAND — A photo of a missing Ohio man last seen in 2004 has been modified to show what he may look like in 2025.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) released an age-progression image of Michael Hodge.

He is a Cleveland man who disappeared in 2004, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

The image, created by BCI’s forensic artist, depicts what Hodge might look like today at 61 years old.

Authorities are urging the public to submit any tips that could help locate him.

“Michael is out there somewhere, and we’ll keep searching until his family gets the answers they deserve,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.

Michael Hodge was 39 years old when he was last seen on March 6, 2004, riding a 10-speed bicycle in Cleveland.

At the time of his disappearance, Hodge was described as a Caucasian male with blue eyes, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, and having red hair, the Ohio AG’s Office said.

He was missing four front teeth, had a scar on his left wrist, and tattoos on both arms, including a skull with a long tongue on his right forearm.

Hodge was last seen wearing blue jeans, a T-shirt, a white jacket, white athletic shoes, and a blue canvas fishing hat over a gray knit cap. He was known to hop on trains.

Ohio BCI has issued a public bulletin that includes additional images and information about the case.

They encourage anyone with information to contact BCI’s Criminal Intelligence Unit at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).

