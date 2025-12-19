New air mobility industry to create over 15,000 jobs in Ohio by 2045

SPRINGFIELD — The U.S Department of Transportation made an announcement that will shape advanced air mobility to be integrated into the national airspace.

The agency laid out policy decisions on how Advanced Air Mobility can integrate into the U.S economy, and how it affects the Miami Valley.

This includes things like safety, workforce development, and infrastructure to support the industry.

“This strategy tackles and provides recommendations on what we need to be doing as a nation to stay a leader in this industry and ensuring that we do it safely,” said Ted Angel, the Executive Director of the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence in Springfield.

Angel said he hosted a group of officials from several federal agencies that were part of the group that authored the policy road map released this week.

“They had a tour of our facility, of our airfield, and our ecosystem as part of their research,” said Angel.

The Advanced Air Mobility is projected to create over 15,000 jobs in Ohio and become a 15 billion industry by 2045, said Angel.

“This new third revolution of flight is happening right here in the Miami Valley. But more importantly, the state has put a focus on this industry for a number of years,” said Angel.

Joby Aviation is in the advanced air mobility industry. The company says it plans to double its production in the U.S. to make four of its air taxis a month between its facilities in California and Dayton by 2027.

The company plans to eventually make hundreds of air taxis a year in the set of facilities they’ll have here in the Dayton-area.

