New app allows DPS parents to track child’s school bus routes

DAYTON — As parents send their kids back to school, they will have a way to keep an eye on them.

Dayton Public Schools said in a social media post that parents can track their child’s bus in real time.

The My Ride K-12 App allows them to see when their child enter and leaves their bus.

It can be tracked minute-by-minute, DPS said.

Parents can see their child’s bus route and information.

You can download the My Ride K-12 App in the App Store and Google Play.

Visit this website for more information.

