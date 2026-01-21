New Bank of America branch under construction in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One of the first Bank of America branches is under construction in Montgomery County.

The bank will open at the corner of N Main Street and Forest Park Drive in Harrison Township, according to a social post from the township.

It’s being built on the former Forst Park property.

“Momentum is building along the N. Main Street corridor, and this is another positive step forward!” the township said.

An opening date has not been announced.

The closest branches to Dayton are located in Butler County, according to the bank’s website.

