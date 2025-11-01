New bill aims to prioritize busing for public school students

OHIO — Ohio lawmakers Desiree Tims (D-Dayton) and Phil Robinson (D-Solon) have introduced a new bill to prioritize public school students in busing services.

House Bill 545 aims to address transportation challenges faced by Ohio public schools, specifically Dayton Public Schools (DPS).

Currently, Dayton Public Schools struggles to meet the transportation needs of its students because buses are required to service charter schools, which operate on different schedules.

Tims said that while parental choice in education is respected, it should come with the responsibility of arranging transportation for children attending charter schools.

If passed, the bill could significantly impact the transportation logistics for public school students in Ohio, potentially reducing absenteeism and improving educational access.

“The School Busing Improvement Act would solve one of the greatest challenges Ohio Public Schools are facing. Currently, Dayton Public School students are not guaranteed a ride to school on a publicly funded bus. Ohio has a backwards law that requires school districts like Dayton Public to prioritize the transportation of charter and parochial students over Dayton Public School students. I respect parental choice, but that choice should come with an expectation that you will transport your own child to school. Too many DPS students are falling behind and HB 96 only reinforces those challenges such as chronic absenteeism. This is a commonsense piece of legislation: a school district’s school bus system should bus the students attending that district’s schools.” — Ohio House Assistant Minority Whip Desiree Tims (D-Dayton) said

The bill is awaiting assignment to a House committee, where it will undergo further consideration.

