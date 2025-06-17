New body cam video shows deputies finding suspect who ran from police chase, wrong-way crash on I-75

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Brand new body camera video shows a different perspective of a police chase that ended in a wrong-way crash on a busy interstate earlier this month.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the suspects ran away after crashing on I-75 in Moraine on June 5.

News Center 7 obtained body camera footage from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office that shows deputies finding and arresting one of the suspects.

They believe the man jumped from a 20-foot wall and was under the influence of drugs.

“We need a medic, he’s full of dope. Anyone have Narcan on them?” a deputy is heard saying on body camera footage.

Another deputy said he thinks the suspect had put something in his pants.

“What was it? What’d you swallow? What’d you swallow, man?” the deputy said.

This all comes after James Collins refused to pull over for a traffic stop, leading to a large police chase and wrong-way crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Court records say Thomas Downey was with Collins in the pickup truck.

Downey is accused of throwing pieces of wood out of the bed of the truck.

Collins then drove the wrong way on the interstate until he crashed into several cars.

The body camera video shows two victims in the crash lying on the interstate as deputies do what they can while waiting for medics.

“She’s got a pretty bad injured leg, but other than that, she’s okay,” another deputy said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

