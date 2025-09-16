New business moving into Dayton Arcade

DAYTON — A new business is moving into the Dayton Arcade.

The Dayton Arcade announced on social media that Tiffany’s on Third will be going into the space at 30 W. Third Street.

Described as a boutique dry bar, Tiffany’s on Third will bring “chic, high-end beauty services” to Dayton.

“From blowouts and express facials to nail services, Tiffany’s is designed to keep you looking your best — without the hours-long appointment," the post stated.

It’s set to open in early 2026.

