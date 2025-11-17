New café to open in downtown Dayton library next year

A new café will soon open in the downtown Dayton library after eight months of the space being empty.

DAYTON — A new café will soon open in the downtown Dayton library after eight months of the space being empty.

The aroma of coffee will soon return to the library, but this time, beans will be brewed in-house.

“It’ll be in the front of the library. We’ll be serving some small breakfast stuff and coffee for people in the library,” Mason Schindler said.

Schindler is the co-owner of the Ugly Duckling, a breakfast restaurant about a mile away from the library.

The café is the fast casual version of the restaurant.

“There was a café in there before. So, we’re just taking what we do here and figure out a way to mold it into more fast pace,” Schindler said.

Back in March, the Coffee Hub ended its seven-year stint at the library due to a decline in customers.

This came as library officials changed their hours because of the teenage fights happening in and around the facility.

But Schindler does not think they will have the same experience.

“Here in the community, we do art nights. I think being a part of the library will give us more of an opportunity to expand and do more things in the community here,” Schindler said.

The Ugly Duckling was one of many businesses that applied to use the space in the library.

The café is expected to open in January.

“We’re able to get in and start working. We’ve been brainstorming and meeting to figure out what’s next,” Schindler said.

