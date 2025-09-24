New Chipotle now open in Piqua

Chipotle opening in Piqua (Photo Courtesy of Chipotle Mexican Grill)
By WHIO Staff

PIQUA — The latest Chipotle location is now open in the Miami Valley.

The Chipotle in Piqua is now open, according to a social media post.

The new location is at the 900 block of Scott Drive, next to Speedway, and an Olive Garden that is still under construction.

“The restaurant features the brand’s signature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pick-lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders without leaving their cars,” a spokesperson said.

News Center 7 reported back in 2024 that the city would bring Chipotle, Olive Garden, and a Hampton Inn to the former site of a Red Roof Inn, which was condemned in 2022.

The Chipotle is open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

