New coffee shop to open in Miami County

TROY, Miami County — A new coffee shop will open in Miami County this week.

Biggby Coffee is set to open at 817 Arthur Road in Troy at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a social media post from the shop.

This location is a drive-thru and walk-up window only store.

The coffee shop offers handcrafted lattes, cold brews, bagel sandwiches, sweet treats, and more.

“Whether you’re craving that morning pick‑me‑up or celebrating with friends, we can’t wait to welcome you with a smile & fresh coffee," the post said.

The shop is expected to announce its daily grand opening deals soon.

There are more than 100 Biggby coffee shops in Ohio, and about a dozen in the Miami Valley, according to the company’s website.

