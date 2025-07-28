New contractor hired for cleanup of former market site; neighbors still frustrated by slow progress

Sky 7 aerial views of Dayton fire piles at former meat market Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A new contractor has been put in charge of the clean-up of a large fire pile where a meat market once stood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell has been following this story and working to get developments on the clean-up process. He’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 has been following the clean-up efforts at the site of the former Cornell Meat King Supermarket since it was destroyed in a fire last October.

Just last week, our team was out at the site where debris piles were all over the property. That remained the case on Monday.

“It’s probably frustrating for the citizens, all the residents that live around that area,” James McDaniel, Dayton Housing Inspection Division Manager, said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!