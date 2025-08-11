New curfew approved for teens under 18 in Ohio city

CINCINNATI — A new curfew has been approved for teens under 18 in an Ohio city.

The Cincinnati City Council approved two separate curfew ordinances on Wednesday.

The first changed the existing city law that included a city-wide curfew time between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for all unaccompanied children under 18 years old, according to our news partner WCPO TV in Cincinnati.

The city’s previous language had varying curfew times based on the teenager’s age.

The second ordinance created a separate curfew time for a specific area that is made off-limits for children between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., WCPO said.

Those areas include part of Cincinnati’s Central Business District and Over-The-Rhine.

Exceptions included:

Accompanied by a parent or guardian

Emancipated

Exercising First Amendment rights

Going to or from work

Attending a school, religious or city-sponsored event

An emergency

Interstate travel

Being on the sidewalk outside of their own home

Running an errand or activity directed by the minor’s parent or guardian

WCPO reports that the two “emergency ordinances” passed on Wednesday are “effective immediately” in Cincinnati.

If a child violates the curfew, a Cincinnati officer will engage with the minor and encourage them to go home. If the child does not obey, the officer can detain the child, WCPO said.

The minor could be taken to the juvenile detention center if they have outstanding charges.

If a child’s parent or guardian can’t be reached, the officer can choose to drive them home and then off to an adult.

The ordinance states that a teen’s parents could also face penalties for curfew violations.

The city is working through contracts with some community organizations to be involved if a child’s parents or guardians cannot be reached.

We will continue to follow this story.

