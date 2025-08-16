New discount grocery store to open in Preble County

By WHIO Staff

EATON, Preble County — An Aldi store is set to open in the City of Eaton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The city announced that the discount grocery store will be moving into the Eaton Center, off N Barron Street.

TRENDING STORIES:

The store will move into the space currently occupied by Kroger.

“Grocery options in Eaton are changing — and that means exciting things ahead!" the city said in a social media post.

A grand opening date has not been announced yet.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!