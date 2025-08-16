New discount grocery store to open in Preble County

EATON, Preble County — An Aldi store is set to open in the City of Eaton.

The city announced that the discount grocery store will be moving into the Eaton Center, off N Barron Street.

The store will move into the space currently occupied by Kroger.

“Grocery options in Eaton are changing — and that means exciting things ahead!" the city said in a social media post.

A grand opening date has not been announced yet.

