New discount grocery store to open in Preble County

EATON, Preble County — An Aldi store is set to open in the City of Eaton.
The city announced that the discount grocery store will be moving into the Eaton Center, off N Barron Street.
The store will move into the space currently occupied by Kroger.
“Grocery options in Eaton are changing — and that means exciting things ahead!" the city said in a social media post.
A grand opening date has not been announced yet.
