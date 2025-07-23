New documents reveal insight on police welfare checks of Hershall Creachbaum

DAYTON — New documents obtained by News Center 7’s I-Team reveal insight into the Dayton Police Department’s welfare checks for 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum.

News Center 7’s John Bedell breaks down those documents and the new notes from Dayton police LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Michael Kendrick called 911, claiming someone kidnapped his girlfriend’s special needs son, Hershall, from their home on Xenia Avenue.

Dayton police found Hershall’s remains later that day and said they believe the boy died weeks ago.

Kendrick and Ashley Johnson have since been indicted on various charges.

News Center 7’s John Bedell continues to dig into the document trail and found new notes from Dayton officers when they went to his home to check on him.

The documents provide new insight into who had concerns about Hershall and who was checking on him long before his mother and her boyfriend were charged.

Records show that Dayton police were at the 7-year-old’s house on July 12 to investigate his death. Officers came to the house twice to check his welfare while he was still alive.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

