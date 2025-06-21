New exhibit opens at Columbus Zoo

Columbus Zoo Contributed Photo/WBNS-TV
By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — A new exhibit is now open at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

The North American Trek opened at the zoo on Friday.

The exhibit takes visitors through landscapes inspired by the Smoky Mountains, western canyons, and northern wetlands.

“Every trail, every turn, every animal in this new region was designed to bring you closer to the wonder of this continent — and to each other," the zoo wrote in a social media post.

The North American Trek features animals like black bears, Mexican wolves, bald eagles, and river otters in new habitats.

Included in the exhibit is an Aviary section, but that is not open yet.

“Birds take a little more time to acclimate to new environments, so the songbird aviary won’t be open quite yet,” the zoo said.

The exhibit wasn’t the only new thing to open on Friday. The Conservation Tower opened at Zoombezi Bay. It features three new water slides: The Hive, Captina Falls, and Mussel Mayhem.

More information on the new additions can be found here.

